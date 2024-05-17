Celebrating 5 years of ‘De De Pyaar De’: Rakul Preet Singh shares heartfelt post!

It’s been five years since the release of the romantic comedy ‘De De Pyaar De’. One of the prettiest actresses of Bollywood Rakul Preet Singh, who played a pivotal role in the film, took to her social media to commemorate this milestone and express her gratitude to fans and followers for their love and support.

In a heartfelt post on her social media handles, Rakul reminisced about the journey of ‘De De Pyaar De’ and the profound impact it had on her. She wrote, “Today marks 5 years of a journey that touched my heart in ways I never imagined. ‘De De Pyaar De’ will always hold a special place within me – a story of love, laughter, and the unexpected twists of fate. Grateful for every soul who embraced this film and its characters, including mine.”

But that’s not all. Rakul also shared her excitement for the upcoming sequel, teasing fans with the announcement of ‘De De Pyaar De 2”. She added, “Here’s to celebrating the magic of love and the power of storytelling. And can’t be happier to kickstart a double dose of masti with ddpd2.”

The film was praised for its refreshing storyline and stellar performances by the cast, including Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s chemistry along with Tabu.

While Rakul gears up for the much-anticipated sequel, her fans have more reasons to rejoice as she has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline. Apart from ‘De De Pyaar De 2’, the actress will be seen in films like ‘Ameeri’, ‘Indian 2’, and ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, promising audiences a diverse range of performances to look forward to.