Celebrating Four Years Of Disha Patani’s Malang and Revisiting Her Buzzworthy Dance Moves in ‘Hui Main Malang’

Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful and gorgeous actress’ in the Indian Cinema. The leading actress has delivered an indelible mark in mass’s hearts with her stellar performances and one that comes to mind most often is her hit film directed by Mohit Suri. As we celebrate four years since this magnificent of a film, here’s also reminiscing how amazing Disha Patani was as Sara Nambiar and how even after four years of it’s release, it remains as one of the masses favourite performances of all times. The thriller boasts an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Khemu.

Taking to the social media, Disha Patani wrote,

“4 years of #malang”

Besides being a thriller, the film also draws audiences in large chunks for Disha Patani’s charm, her beauty, her intense performance in the character of Sara Nambiar and also for her sensational dance performance in the title track ‘Hui Malang’.Hui Malang is the solo dance track that was picturized completely on Disha Patani. Disha’s charming appearance, her heat-raising dance performance, and her presence made the song a nationwide rage and it was a huge chartbuster everywhere. Her dance performance made the nation groove to it and also the actress stamped her dancing talent with impeccable moves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha has an exciting line up of projects right from Yodha where fans will witness her alongside Siddharth Malhotra, Welcome to the Jungle where she will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Kanguva with South superstar, Suriya and Kalki 2898 AD.