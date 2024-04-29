Celebrating the cinematic magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Los Angeles: American Cinematheque hosts a special retrospective of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ at Aero Theatre!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the master storyteller of Indian cinema renowned for his opulent visual storytelling and impressive narratives, recently mesmerized audiences in Los Angeles with a special retrospective of his work. The Aero Theatre, an inspiration for film aficionados, got transformed into a sanctuary of Bhansali’s cinematic universe, particularly highlighting his masterpiece, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

American Cinematheque hosted the event at the Aero Theatre that drew cinephiles from all walks of life to experience and witness the rich tapestry of Bhansali’s creations. With the spotlight on ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, the theatre witnessed a full house, resonating with applause and awe.

Following the screening of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, attendees were treated to a rare glimpse into Bhansali’s highly-anticipated, Netflix’s ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. Exclusive unreleased scenes impressed the audience, offering a tantalizing preview of yet another magnum opus in the making. The evening reached its pinnacle with an intimate conversation with the visionary filmmaker himself, providing insight into his creative process and thematic choices. The event was at the heels of the US premiere of Bhansali’s first-ever Netflix series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which launches on May 1.

In his dialogue with the audience, SLB articulated the profound inspiration behind his portrayal of strong female characters. He expressed, “On strong female characters in my films, yes we come from a land where we worship the goddess. I have seen some very, very strong women all my life. Women need to be heard, women need to be seen, and their stories need to be told. They are the creators of mankind. We are all born to women-kind.”

The celebration of Bhansali’s legacy at the Aero Theatre reaffirms the enduring power of cinema to unite, inspire, and provoke thought. In honouring the magic of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Los Angeles paid homage to a cinematic luminary whose vision illuminates screens and touches souls across the globe.