Chiyaan Vikram and Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan is set in KGF which was the key reason why India was called ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’

In ancient times, India was known as the “Sone Ki Chidiya” or Golden Bird due to the presence of the Kolar Gold Fields. K.G.F. was one of the largest gold mines in the world. Unfortunately, the Britishers exploited this mine and took over 900 tonnes of gold to England.

It seems that the current generation is not well-versed with the history of Kolar Gold Fields, also known as K.G.F. However, a highly anticipated and ambitious pan-India film titled ‘Thangalaan’ starring the versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith, will delve into the real story and background of the largest gold mines in K.G.F.

The movie is a depiction of the true story of the people of Kolar Gold Fields and their struggle to protect the mines from the Britishers. The Kolar Gold Mine Field was discovered by the Britishers over a thousand years ago and they exploited and looted the mines for their own benefit.

Ever since the first look and teaser of the film featuring the dedicated actor Chiyaan Vikram were released, it has been making headlines and has become a topic of discussion among Hindi audiences. Recently, on the occasion of Pongal, the makers announced that the much-awaited film is scheduled to release in April 2024.

The film ‘Thangalaan’ helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith ks reportedly set against the backdrop of the early 19th Century and the periodic action drama is based on the true events that revolve around the lives of mine workers in the Kolar Gold Field, Karnataka.

The film’s teaser provides us a glimpse into the insane world crafted by its makers. The movie marks Chiyaan Vikram’s comeback to the pan-India genre after the blockbuster hits Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2. Vikram’s dedication, commitment, and transformation into his character are quite evident. The teaser features some blood-curdling moments and a raw appearance by the actors that will surely impress the viewers. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and several other notable names from the Tamil industry.

The teaser has every element that will catch your attention, from the budget to the craft to a spine-chilling storyline and characterizations that are sure to set Indian cinema on a global level.

Besides Thangalaan, Studio Green who has made several blockbuster films is having another big film to release this year with Suriya starrer Kanguva.

Thangalaan is scheduled for worldwide release in April 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.