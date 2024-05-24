Did You Know Salman Khan Waited Four Hours On The Sets of Om Shanti Om Just To Watch Dharmendra’s Dance?

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Salman Khan has once again captured hearts with his endearing fan moment on the sets of the iconic film ‘Om Shanti Om’. Renowned filmmaker Farah Khan recently shared an enchanting anecdote about Salman’s unwavering admiration for the legendary actor Dharmendra, affectionately known as Dharam Ji.

During the filming of the unforgettable song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’, which featured a star-studded lineup of Bollywood celebrities in cameo appearances, Salman Khan displayed his genuine enthusiasm by waiting patiently for four hours in Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van. His sole motive? To witness Dharmendra’s captivating dance performance firsthand.

Farah Khan reminisced about the spontaneous yet heartwarming incident, revealing how Salman, along with other eager actors, eagerly awaited behind the camera for Dharam Ji’s iconic dance moves. In a delightful turn of events, Salman and fellow actor Saif Ali Khan couldn’t resist joining the shot, adding an impromptu touch of joy to the sequence. Despite Saif’s initial surprise, the unexpected moment added an extra layer of charm to the already star-studded affair.

The enchanting song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’ also featured an ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Rekha, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Mithun Chakraborty, Kajol, and Karisma Kapoor, creating a cinematic spectacle cherished by audiences for years to come.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan continues to reign supreme in the hearts of fans, with his upcoming project ‘Sikandar’ slated to release on Eid 2025. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is already generating immense anticipation among moviegoers, promising yet another blockbuster from the megastar.