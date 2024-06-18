DID YOU KNOW? Sanjay Leela Bhansali gave KK his first Bollywood break with “Tadap Tadap” from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’

De Chuke Sanam’ celebrates its 25th anniversary, we take a trip down memory lane to share an interesting piece of trivia related to this beloved film, also renowned for its soulful music composed by Ismail Darbar.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion for music is well-known, and after his debut film, ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ (HDDCS) emerged as his second directorial venture. This film was not only a visual and narrative treat but was also hugely applauded for its music. Bhansali’s keen understanding of music perfectly complemented the romantic drama, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn.

One fascinating fact that not many are aware of is that Bhansali was instrumental in giving the brilliant singer KK his first big break in Bollywood with the song “Tadap Tadap”. This song, which has withstood the test of time, became one of the most popular heartbreak anthems of its era. Even today, “Tadap Tadap” resonates deeply with listeners, especially the Gen-X audience, who find solace in its haunting melody and poignant lyrics during times of heartache.

KK’s brilliant vocals captured the essence of longing and pain in “Tadap Tadap”, making it an instant hit. The song’s enduring appeal is a testament to Bhansali’s magical touch and his ability to recognize and nurture raw talent. This collaboration marked the beginning of KK’s illustrious career in Bollywood, showcasing Bhansali’s eye for musical brilliance.

As we reminisce about ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and its significant contributions to Bollywood’s musical landscape, the story of KK’s breakthrough with “Tadap Tadap” will always be remembered as a remarkable highlight.