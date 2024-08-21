Fans Go Berserk Watching ‘Thangalaan’ in Theaters as Surprise Visit Elevates the Excitement

‘Thangalaan’, the highly anticipated Tamil film directed by Pa. Ranjith, has been creating waves with its compelling narrative which tells the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields in the 19th century. Featuring Vikram in a transformative role, alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan, the film delves into themes of resistance and rebellion against British colonial rule.

The excitement reached new heights on the 4th night of ‘Thangalaan’ as the film’s team, including Vikram and director Pa. Ranjith, made a surprise visit to a local theater. The crowd’s response was nothing short of electric, and here’s a look at some of the reactions posted on social media by the fans:

Team #Thangalaan setting the stage on fire at #Bhramaramba theatre with a rousing response from fans

Reporter: Vijay Ajith fans mathri Ungaluku fans illaye

#Vikram : en fans pakanum na first day theatre vaanga.

Meanwhile the 4th day night show 👇💥🔥#Thangalaan #Ranjith

This movie #Thangalaan deserves all the applause! Our 👑 @chiyaan Celebrating with his fans at the theatre”🔥🎉

#Chiyaanvikram

The surprise visit added a thrilling touch to the already buzzing atmosphere surrounding ‘Thangalaan’. Fans continue to share their excitement and appreciation for the film and its team, making it a night to remember.

‘Thangalaan’ is directed by Pa. Ranjith, starring Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. The music of the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.