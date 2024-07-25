Fans recreate the latest chartbuster Fire Song from Kanguva starring Suriya with visuals of NTR Jr, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and claim them to be Real Fire Worthy Superstars

Fire song has become an instant chartbuster amongst fans. This is the power of South cinema and the legendary stars like Suriya, Allu Arjun and Jr. NTR.

Kanguva starring Suriya is all set to entertain audiences soon and the movie has an immense buzz and already has kept the audience excited and counting days for the release.

The makers recently launched the track ‘Fire Song’ that is absolutely ferocious and impresses the audiences. Fans have added a twist to the track now as they have recreated the song with visuals of Allu Arjun, NTR Jr, Prabhas and hails them as the real fire worthy superstars of the nation

Fans took to X and wrote some delightful comments along with the videos. A fan penned,”Fire Song Tiger @tarak9999 Version🐯

#FireSong #Devara #Kanguva.”

Another dropped a comment along with Allu Arjun’s video and his visuals from Pushpa 2. He wrote,”This Female Portion 🥵🔥

#FireSong #Kanguva”

The third fan wrote,”Fire Song Rebel Star #Prabhas Version

#Kanguva #FireSong”

Fans’ love for these superstars have reached a new pinnacle and time and again we have got proof of how the fans have been showering their love and admiration for these superstars and it is just mind boggling.

Studio Green has partnered with leading distribution houses to ensure that ‘Kanguva’ reaches a global audience. Scheduled for release on October 10, 2024, the film’s release promises to be a landmark event in cinema history. As the countdown to its premiere begins, fans and film enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Suriya’s power-packed performance and the cinematic marvel that ‘Kanguva’ is set to be.