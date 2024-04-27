Five Important Lessons To Learn Learn from Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore

Indian cinema is blessed with some of the most perceptive and accomplished directors, and the master storyteller Nitesh Tiwari is one of them. With his storytelling and films like Dangal, Chhichhore, Chillar Party, and Bhootnath Returns, he has left an enduring impact on the minds and hearts of the audience. Nitesh Tiwar films and stories come with a universal appeal and the messages attached to them, and whether subtly or directly, he always impacts the masses with the teachings.

Among all his directorials, Chhichhore, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Sushant Singh Rajput, has left a huge impact on audiences. The film not only delivers entertainment but also has a strong message at its core. His films and characters have always been educational to society, and by incorporating educational elements, Nitsh Tiwari always aims to make an impact among every section of the audience.

Nitesh Tiwari directed Chhichore is as a major source of inspiration for the students. The filmmaker smartly covers sensitive issues and messages in the film for everyone.

Here, let’s have a look at the five important messages everyone should learn from Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore.

1) No one is a loser

We humans often fail in life, exams, or relationships, and society tags us as ‘LOSER’. Don’t react to the tags given by society. In the film, Nitesh Tiwari, with his impactful direction and elaborated scene, perfectly teaches us that one should keep trying and implementing a positive approach in life because, by doing this, we will definitely attempt success and prove to society that no one is a loser. If anything takes place or any incident happens, don’t mourn over that. Everything is possible, and if a person is an achiever, he or she has the ability to alter what has happened in life.

2) Keep the child in you alive

It’s vital that you nurture the young one in you, even though you are all full of work and demanding careers, since it’s your inner child that keeps you going in a brutal and uncertain world. Nitesh Tiwari in Chhichhore brilliantly highlighted the issue and has given a loud message to the audiences, especially the students, that no matter what, keep the inner child in you alive.

3) Be real with friends

Nitesh Tiwari gave us another lesson in the film as he taught us that after family, the other most important relationship in life is ‘Friends’. One should stay with their friends in every situation and remain true to them because every friend is important. Keep yourself surrounded by people who motivate you, support you, and stand by your side during the darkest of times.

4) Enjoy the journey

Life is all about journeys, and Nitesh Tiwari very efficiently highlighted this in Chhichore. Travel life’s journey with enthusiasm and put your full efforts into everything you do. Success and failure are just the result of our hard work, which is part of our lives. One should never get affected by such things and instead remain strong. Even though you failed, if the amount of effort you put in to win was right, you should never regret your failure.

5) Suicide is not the solution.

The last and most important message Nitesh Tiwari gave us in the film is that whether we fail in life, relationships, or any loss occurs in professional life, suicide is not the solution to anything. Talk to your loved ones. No matter what you are going through, we should never choose suicide. Life is precious; think about your family and friends. Never ever take this step and end your problems in such a way.