From Ananya Panday to Suniel Shetty heaps of praises coming in for Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion!

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion has finally hit the theaters and is winning the hearts of the audience. Bringing an extraordinary story to the masses, the film is currently creating waves across the board. While it’s winning the hearts of the audience, it has also impressed celebrities from the entertainment world. From Ananya Panday to Suniel Shetty, celebrities are expressing their love for the film on social media.

Ananya Panday took to her social media and shared a poster of the film and wrote –

“OUTSTANDING!!!!!

You have to see it to believe it!!!!

@kartikaaryan @kabirkhankk

And the ENTIRE cast and crew”

Suniel Shetty also took to his social media and shared Kartik’s poster from the film and wrote –

“Chandu Champion shines all the way! Kabir Khan excels again, and Kartik’s inspiring performance is a joy to watch. Mukesh Chhabra’s casting is perfect, bringing the ideal ensemble together. Of course kudos to Sajid Nadiadwala for backing such a motivational film. This one’s a champion all the way!!”

Ahead of this, screenwriter Rajat Arora also wrote –

“Chandu Champion is an electrifying film that captivates from start to finish, wonderfully projecting the true essence of determination and triumph #ChanduChampion #MustWatch”

Then, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also praised the film and wrote –

“No one can stop you from dreaming big. @kabirkhankk ‘s #sajidnadiadwala #chanduchampion is a movie that needs to be watched in theatres soaking the journey of fantastic @kartikaaryan in his best avatar. @sudeepchatterjee.isc cinematography and @castingchhabra casting best wishes to the entire cast and crew”

Tahira Kashyap also praised the film and wrote –

“The indomitable spirit and the unlimited potential that human spirit holds comes out so beautifully in this film! Congratulations @kartikaaryan #kabirkhan and the entire team of #chanduchampion big hug and love @minimathur”

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is now released on the big screens . The film is poised to leave an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences worldwide.