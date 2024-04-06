Movies | Releases

Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals interesting insights from Crew in her latest 'Ask me anything' session!

Seems like the fever of ‘Crew’ doesn’t seem to settle down so easily. Well-studded with a lot of entertainment, the film is enjoying amazing word of mouth and is constantly rising upward and onward at the box office. While everyone is still talking about the film, its fever was recently witnessed in the ‘Ask me anything’ session of Kareena Kapoor Khan where fans’ curiosity to know more about the film was clearly witnessed.

During Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Ask me anything’ session, A fan asked Kareena, “Share a unseen picture of your crew cast”, The actress shared a BTS picture where she was sitting with the entire team.

Yet another fan asked, “Favorite scene from Crew”, to this Kareen shared a GIF of her teaseing scene from the film.

When a fan asked, “Your favorite song from Crew”, Kareena posted the ‘Naina’ song from Crew in the background and shared a still from the song while writing, “Diljit girl forever ❤️❤️❤️🌈🌈 @diljitdosanjh”

Well, yet another fan asked, “Any favorite line from crew??, to this the actress replied writing, 6 mahino se sirf veg, non-veg, veg, non-veg lagee hue hai… vo bhi FREE mai”

Yet another fan asked, “What attracted you the most while reading CREW script”, to this Kareena replied, “Has to be comedy. doing it after soooo longggg – Sona kahan hai”

A fan asked “Describe shooting for CREW in a word”, while replying to this, Kareena wrote, “Gutsssss”

