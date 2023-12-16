From ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ to ‘Sher Khul Gaye’, let’s have a look at the 5 dance tracks from Hrithik Roshan that make us groove every time

Hrithik Roshan is one of the biggest superstars in the nation, with a massive fan following who idolize him for his outstanding dance skills. Whenever his songs are played on screen, they bring along some amazing hook steps that leave the nation dancing along. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest dancers in the entertainment industry. Recently, the first track “Sher Khul Gaye” from his highly anticipated movie “Fighter” has been released. Let’s take a look at the five dance tracks from Hrithik Roshan that have captured the hearts of the masses.

Ek Pal Ka Jeena

The song “Ek Pal Ka Jeena” from Hrithik Roshan’s debut film “Kaho Na Pyaar Hai” is a timeless classic that will never go out of fashion. With some uber-cool dance steps, Hrithik proved that he had arrived as the greatest dancer of Bollywood. Even today, his dance moves in this song are a cult sensation and are ruling all over the nation. With his unique dance style and striking looks, Hrithik made waves across the country, setting the benchmark high and becoming a sensational dancer of Indian cinema.

Dhoom Again

Every time we hear the song “Dhoom Again,” it fills us with nostalgia. The explosive track from Dhoom 2 is a high-energy masterpiece that remains one of Hrithik’s finest dance performances on screen. This chartbuster song created a lasting impression due to its fast beats and the captivating chemistry between Hrithik and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The dance’s opening segment, complete with Hrithik Roshan’s incredible dancing movements and a mesmerizing whistle song, made it the perfect dance track.

Bang Bang

The title track “Bang Bang” featuring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif is a song that makes everyone groove to its beats. Hrithik Roshan showcases his various dance styles in the song. By putting his charms and looks in the front, Hrithik sets the stage on fire and lights up the screens with his impeccable energy.

Tu Meri

“Tu Meri” from the film “Bang Bang” (2014) is a foot-tapping dance track that has become one of Hrithik Roshan’s most famous songs. It is charged with vitality, making it an excellent choice for a party night. The song features Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif, displaying their on-screen sizzling chemistry and providing the audience with amazing dance moves in a bright and energetic setting.”

Sher Khul Gaye

The latest track “Sher Khul Gaye” from the highly anticipated movie “Fighter” starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is a party anthem where Hrithik Roshan showcases his versatile dancing skills. In this song, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone dance together, making it an absolute feast for the eyes. Watching the duo dance together sets the mood right for the party season, turning the feast into a carnival.