From Quirky Dialogues to bringing back the iconic of ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, here are the 5 things that you should not miss in the teaser of ‘Crew’!

The makers of the upcoming film ‘Crew’ have received an amazing response to their motion poster and first poster, which feature powerhouse performers Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Now, the makers have treated the audience to the hottest and biggest teaser yet. The teaser is filled with humor, sassiness, and adventure, and has received a great response from the masses. In this article, we will take a look at 5 things to watch out for in the teaser.

1)Amazing Casting of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon

The trailer of ‘Crew’ showcased the first-ever appearance of three powerhouse performers, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon. Each of them portrayed different characters, and they looked stunning in every frame. They were bold, elegant, and sassy, and their performances were indeed the perfect casting.

2) Quirky Dialogues

The teaser for the movie ‘Crew’ features some incredibly humorous dialogue that sets the perfect tone for this exciting and entertaining film. Each frame is filled with comedy, fun, and quirkiness. The teaser opens with the line, “Deviyon or haramiyon aap apni nirdharit mansil tak pahuch chuke hai, yahan ka tapman apke liye bahoot garam hone vala hai,” which is enough to demonstrate the enjoyable tone of the film that will soon be coming to theaters. Furthermore, the way Kareena mimics Tabu for her dialogue, “Foundation hai time machine nahi hai,” is absolutely hilarious.

3) Diljit Dosanjh & Kapil Sharma’s Cameo

The teaser of the movie ‘Crew’ has been released and it features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma. Diljit Dosanjh looked smart and stunning in his brief appearance in the teaser, while Kapil Sharma entertained with his wit and charm of comedy. These two talented personalities have made cameo appearances in the movie and watching them on screen would definitely be a treat for the audience.

4) Song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’ remix

The recent teaser for the upcoming movie has been creating a buzz among fans, particularly due to the recreation of the popular song ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’. The dynamic energy of this song has stirred excitement among audiences. As the release date of the movie approaches, the soundtrack promises to capture the essence of the original while offering a fresh and modern take on it. The song features the talented Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who all shine with their performances, adding to the anticipation for the movie’s big screen debut.

5) Attire

The teaser featuring the three gorgeous divas of Bollywood, Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, has truly captured the hearts of the masses. Whether they were wearing sarees, one-piece dresses, air hostess uniforms, or casual attires, they exuded an irresistible mix of hotness and elegance in every frame.