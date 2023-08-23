ADVERTISEMENT
From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to

Get ready to see some exciting new on-screen couples! From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are five fresh pairings to keep an eye out for.

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Aug,2023 12:33:00
The Indian entertainment industry has produced many beloved and iconic couples that have captured the hearts of audiences. These famous pairings have set high standards and received widespread affection from the public. With each passing decade, new and iconic couples have emerged from the Indian film industry, earning unanimous admiration from viewers and continuing to reign supreme. Although audiences crave new and innovative pairings, let’s take a moment to appreciate the upcoming five fresh pairings that are sure to win over the hearts of viewers.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan

Ever since the prevue and songs of Jawan were released, audiences have been eagerly anticipating the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. Their pairing has already created a buzz, especially after the release of the ‘Chaleya’ song from the film.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844913

Vijay Deverakonda and Samatha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi

The pairing of Vijay Deverakona and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently the most desirable and appealing duo in the industry. Their first release, Kushi, has generated numerous discussions, and the trailer and songs have been well-received by audiences. The duo’s on-screen chemistry is eye-pleasing and has captured the attention of many. Additionally, they have also won the hearts of audiences in a recent musical concert on Independence Day, showcasing their real-life magic.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844914

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Fans and audiences have been eagerly waiting to see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for a long time. Despite being associated with different films in recent years, both actors will finally be starring together in the highly anticipated movie titled “Fighter”. Fans are excited to see the duo’s chemistry and magic in action.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844923

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

The upcoming film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is generating a lot of buzz, as it marks their first on-screen collaboration. With Rashmika being the National Crush and Ranbir Kapoor being one of the most charming actors, their pairing is bound to capture the hearts of many.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844922

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

Recently, we have witnessed Prabhas sharing romantic scenes with various actresses on the big screen. However, fans are excited to see him star alongside Deepika Padukone in the upcoming science fiction movie, Kalki 2898 AD. This will be the first time the two will be seen together on-screen, and fans are eagerly anticipating their chemistry.

From Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, here are the five upcoming fresh pairings to look forward to 844915

