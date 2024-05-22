Get Ready For Another Chartbuster Song -The makers of Pushpa 2: The Rule drops a teaser poster of 2nd song featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun as Srivali and Pushpa Raj!

Mythri Movie Makers has backed the highly-anticipated film “Pushpa 2: The Rule,” starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser and chartbuster song “Pushpa Pushpa” have created a buzz on social media, generating widespread excitement for the film. After the release of the first song three weeks ago, fans have eagerly awaited the unveiling of the second song.

Taking everyone’s excitement to peak, the makers made a special announcement stating the unveiling of the second song tomorrow from the Allu Arjun starrer.

The teaser poster for the second song has been released, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli. It promises to be another catchy track similar to ‘Saami Saami’.

Taking to social media. the makers captioned,

“After the takeover by Pushpa Raj with #PushpaPushpa, it is time for The Couple, Srivalli along with her Saami to mesmerize us all ❤️‍🔥

#Pushpa2SecondSingle announcement tomorrow at 11.07 AM 💥💥

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024”

https://x.com/MythriOfficial/status/1793154535038615963

Talking about the film, the craze for Allu Arjun, starrer ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is reaching heights day by day. The intriguing look of Allu Arjun has caught a rage among the masses. The film promises a commercial potboiler.

The Rule 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After the release of the new teaser, anticipation for the film has skyrocketed among audiences.