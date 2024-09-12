Guess in how many hours did Man of Masses NTR Jr wrap up his Kannada dubbing

Man of Masses NTR Jr has once again shown his versatility, surprising fans with his exceptional effort in the Kannada dubbing for his upcoming film, ‘Devara: Part 1.’ Known for his commitment to his craft, NTR Jr completed the dubbing in Kannada in just 4 hours, breaking his own record set during the dubbing of ‘RRR,’ which he finished in 5 hours.

The electrifying trailer of ‘Devara: Part 1’ recently surfaced, sending waves of excitement across the Indian film industry and among fans worldwide. This much-anticipated action saga, starring NTR Jr, is already setting hearts racing with its promise of a never-seen-before cinematic experience.

Sharing the news on his X account, Kannada lyrics Varadaraj shared, ”

Our beloved @tarak9999 sir cooperated to the Kannada pronunciation is truly Amazing🙏 He surprised by finishing the dubbing of RRR in 5 hrs, now he broke his own record by completing the dubbing of #Devara in just 4 hrs🔥 Thanks for your Love towards Kannada Tarak sir🙏💛❤️

Set to release on September 27, 2024, ‘Devara: Part 1’ is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, adding to the anticipation surrounding this epic adventure.