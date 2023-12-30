Heeramandi and Indian Police Force, the two biggest OTT series to look forward to in 2024

In 2024, the entertainment industry is set to deliver some exciting content for us to look forward to. While we can expect some great movies to hit the theaters, the OTT platforms are also gearing up to release some amazing content to keep us hooked. Over the years, the OTT segment has evolved and become a force to be reckoned with when it comes to captivating a large audience base with its content. In 2024, two of the biggest releases from the most prominent filmmakers in the entertainment industry are slated to hit the OTT platforms, and they are definitely not to be missed!

1). Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi

“Heeramandi” is a new series produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that explores the world of courtesans, where they were considered queens. Manisha Koirala, who plays a significant role in the series, is reuniting with the director after two decades. The series also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Following “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” Sanjay Leela Bhansali is making his first foray into the OTT realm with this captivating story. “Heeramandi” promises to be an authentically Indian tale presented in a traditional Indian style on a global platform.

2). Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty, a well-known Indian filmmaker, is all set to debut on the OTT platform with his new cop universe series called “Indian Police Force”. The series will comprise of seven episodes and will feature popular actors such as Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. This new series with its exciting cast is expected to set a new benchmark in the cop universe genre. Rohit Shetty’s massive action and storytelling techniques are sure to make this series one of the biggest highlights of 2024 on the OTT platform.