Hrithik Roshan shares a heartfelt note on 20th anniversary of Lakshya, backed by Excel Entertainment

As the iconic film Lakshya marks its 20th anniversary, Hrithik Roshan, renowned actor and pivotal figure in Indian cinema, shares heartfelt reflections on his transformative experience portraying Karan Shergill. Directed by the visionary Farhan Akhtar, Lakshya not only challenged cinematic norms but also became a catalyst for personal growth and artistic exploration for Hrithik.

Taking to social media, the makers shared a video of Hrithik Roshan recounting his unforgettable experience with a caption:

View Instagram Post 1: Hrithik Roshan shares a heartfelt note on 20th anniversary of Lakshya, backed by Excel Entertainment

“Here’s to Friends, Film making, Fun & in a blink it’s #20yearsOfLakshya ♥️ Back in theatres, 21st June onwards”

Released in 2004, Lakshya captured the essence of resilience and identity through the character of Karan Shergill, a role that resonated deeply with Hrithik’s own journey. Reflecting on his collaboration with Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik recalls the director’s unconventional approach that allowed him to transcend traditional boundaries of performance. Farhan’s trust in Hrithik’s ability to embody authenticity and vulnerability on screen empowered the actor to deliver a portrayal that continues to captivate audiences even two decades later.

Lakshya not only garnered critical acclaim but also left an indelible mark on Indian cinema, inspiring generations with its compelling storytelling and timeless themes. As the film prepares for its re-release, Hrithik Roshan invites audiences to revisit a cinematic masterpiece that continues to resonate with its message of courage, identity, and the power of the human spirit.