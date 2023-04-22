I’m so glad that people still remember and cherish our roles in Sarrainodu -Rakul Preet Singh on her bond with Allu Arjun as Sarrainodu completes 7 years

Going down memory lane: Rakul Preet Singh reminisces on completing 7 years of Sarrainodu

Known far and wide for her charisma and great acting skills actress Rakul Preet Singh enjoys a dedicated fan base across the nation. On the occasion of her film Sarrainodu completing 7 years today, the Athi Loka Sundari actress remembers her experience working on the film.

Rakul Preet and Allu Arjun, apart from being co-actors are also very good friends. Their fans all across the nation were in awe of their chemistry in the film Sarrainodu. Time and again both the actors have shown their fun banter and candid friendship through social media and this has indeed created a buzz amongst their fans wanting to see them back on screen together.

Talking about her experience Rakul Preet shares “Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of my most favorite person to work with. Everyone knows him as the superstar which he is, he is a great actor, possibly one of the finest actors with an ease. Allu is also an amazing person and we share such a fun bond that we keep joking with each other and call one another my favourite even on social media. This is how my bonding has been with him since Sarrainodu. He is such a peoples person who never fails to make the people around him happy, as he is full of energy and life and extremely intelligent. I’m so glad that people still remember and cherish our roles in Sarrainodu, and they are wishing to watch us together back on the screen. If a great script for both of us comes across, I would only love to work with him again.”

On the work front Rakul will be next seen in ‘Indian 2’ with Kamal Hassan, ‘I Love You’ opposite Pavail Gulati, and other upcoming unannounced projects.