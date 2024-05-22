”It’s a love story that I’m making after a long time”, says Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he expresses excitement for Love & War

Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has recently made headlines with his grand OTT debut series, Heeramandi. The show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Sharmin Segal in key roles. The show is currently being showered with praises all over the globe and audience can not have enough of the world he has created.

In a recent interview, the celebrated director broke his silence on his upcoming film with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, titled Love & War. He said, “It’s a love story that I’m making after a long time. A slightly contemporary work, different from the dances, pillars, architecture, drapes, curtains and jewellery.”

He further added, “It’s a new language, milieu and ambience for me. I needed very much to excite me as a filmmaker to do something new, to speak of a different period, a different set of characters and new circumstances. It’s nice to work with this wonderful cast of Ranbir, Vicky and Alia. It’ll be nice to see how their chemistry works. And a triangular love story, which has not come in Hindi cinema for a long time. So, let’s see how it all shapes up.”

“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” is an eight-part series Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, streaming across 190 countries on Netflix from May 1st.