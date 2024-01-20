It’s time to book your seat for the ultimate adrenaline rush as the advance bookings of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter is OPEN NOW!

The release of Siddharth Anand’s much-awaited aerial action drama “Fighter” is drawing near, and the excitement among fans is reaching fever pitch. The trailer of the movie has set the perfect tone with its power-packed action sequences, state-of-the-art visual effects in 3D and 3D IMAX formats, and the sizzling chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. This has left the audience eager to watch the film on the big screens, and without any delay, the makers have opened advance booking starting today.

The pre-booking for the movie Fighter has started and audiences can now reserve their tickets for the thrilling, action-packed ride. The film has generated a lot of buzz and it’s evident that it will break records upon its release. Fighter is set to hit theaters on the 75th Republic Day, making it the perfect way to start off 2024. With its heart-pumping action scenes and patriotic elements, the movie promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience. The line “Jai Hind” in the trailer gives goosebumps, and watching it on the big screen will undoubtedly be an amazing experience. Don’t wait any longer, book your tickets now to enjoy the ultimate action movie with a touch of patriotism.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, ‘Fighter’ is a cinematic masterpiece. This film flawlessly blends heart-pounding action and patriotic fervor, guaranteeing an unparalleled cinematic experience. Get ready for an epic journey as ‘Fighter’ hits theaters on January 25th, 2024, offering a spectacle that redefines cinematic excellence.