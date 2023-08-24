ADVERTISEMENT
Jawan Early Review: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to bring a storm to the box office! It's a well-studded Goosebump-worthy ride

Review of Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's latest movie is set to make a big impact at the box office. It's an exciting and star-studded ride that will give you goosebumps.

Author: IWMBuzz
24 Aug,2023 17:54:31
Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action film, Jawan’s. The movie’s advance booking sales have already begun overseas and are receiving a fantastic response. With its impressive cast, trending music, and thrilling previews, Jawan is generating a significant amount of excitement ahead of its scheduled release next month. It has been labeled as the biggest pan-India film, and early reviews have already started to come in.

The movie “Jawan” starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee is highly anticipated by fans for its release in 2023. It features SRK in two roles, one as an intelligence officer and the other as a thief. However, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has requested the filmmakers to make seven changes to the movie, including reducing and removing scenes depicting suicide and beheaded bodies. The movie’s original duration is 169 minutes and 18 seconds, but after the necessary cuts, it will be 169 minutes and 14 seconds.

Whereas known as Lady Superstar Nayanthara, she is making her Bollywood debut and will be seen in a key role, alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

A Twitter user, named Syed Irfan Ahmad shared that Jawan has received an amazing response from the censor board team and is poised to have a stellar start at the box office.

Sharing the film’s poster, he wrote, “Jawan censor done, according to the sources the movie has many goosebumps moment. Jawan is carrying the huge positive inside report from the censor team. Just wait for the box office tsunami on 7th September.”

Jawan’ is a movie produced by Gauri Khan, co-produced by Gaurav Verma, and directed by Atlee. It is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation that will be released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023. The movie will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

