Kalki 2898 AD Chronicles: Did You Know Megastar Mr. NTR Has a Connection with the Makers of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’? Read to Know More

The magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has gripped the nation, as audiences eagerly await its release. With its unique promotional strategies and star-studded cast, the film has become the talk of the town. Among these promotional events, a fascinating interview titled “Kalki 2898 AD Chronicles” was unveiled by the filmmakers, offering fans a closer look at the making of this magnum opus.

In this candid interview series, the entire cast of PAN India superstars, along with producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt, shared their experiences and insights into the ambitious project. Star Kamal Haasan revealed how the owner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Mr. C. Aswini Dutt, became a producer and how Mr. NTR has a connection with the producers.

Talking about the backstory, Kamal Haasan mentioned, “He (C. Aswini Dutt) just went and stood in front of NTR’s house for so many days that he noticed his face and he said, ‘Why is this young man here? He seems educated.’ And he called him in, and that’s how the connection started, and he became a producer for NTR. And the name Vyjayanti Films was given by Mr. NTR.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was released theatrically on June 27, 2024. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.