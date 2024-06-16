‘Kalki 2898 AD’: Futuristic Vehicle ‘Bujji’ Arrives in Style in The Pink City – Jaipur

Following its exciting appearance alongside Prabhas’s character ‘Bhairava’ in the trailer of the upcoming sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, the film’s fifth hero and futuristic vehicle ‘Bujji’ has now arrived in The Pink City, Jaipur. Having earlier enthralled fans in Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad with its grandeur, ‘Bujji’ made a spectacular entrance at the famous Patrika Gate in Jaipur, where fans came to experience its magnificence.

Bringing a glimpse of the future to the beautiful city of Jaipur, ‘Bujji’ was on display at the Patrika Gate and will next head to the stunning Jal Mahal on 16th June, cruising through the streets of the city. Below is a glimpse of ‘Bujji’ at Patrika Gate today with one of its young fans. Take a look:

Playing the fifth hero in the film, ‘Bujji’ is the trusted best friend of Prabhas’s character, ‘Bhairava’. The makers previously released a ‘B&B: Bujji and Bhairava’ prelude on Amazon Prime Video, introducing audiences to ‘Bujji’ and Bhairava and exploring their bond. Interestingly, the life-size futuristic vehicle was unveiled in a spectacular, one-of-a-kind event in Hyderabad a few weeks ago.

Featuring an ensemble star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. A multilingual, mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future, the film hits the screens on 27th June 2024.