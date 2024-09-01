Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer Launch Event Date Out

Ever since the gripping teaser of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s The Buckingham Murders was released, it has left the audience craving for more. While it offered a brief glimpse into its world full of mystery and suspense, the first song, ‘Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya,’ has further elevated the excitement for the upcoming trailer which will be launched on September 3, 2024.

The trailer launch event for The Buckingham Murders will be held on September 3. The trailer is eagerly awaited, and after watching the teaser and the 1st song, it’s clear that the audience is in for a mystery thriller like never before.

As The Buckingham Murders marks Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first step as a producer, it seems like she is bringing an intriguing, suspenseful story to the screen. The film also marks another collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, following blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding and Crew and they are sure to rule the genre of mystery thriller with the film.

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.