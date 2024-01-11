Kartik Aaryan sets the stage for a packed 2024 with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ ‘Aashiqui 3,’ and Karan Johar’s next!

As the curtains rise on 2024, Kartik Aaryan is all set to immerse himself in a whirlwind of cinematic ventures, showcasing his versatility across genres. Currently engrossed in the final stages of Kabir Khan’s directorial, ‘Chandu Champion,’ produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kartik’s performance promises to be transformative, marking a pivotal shift in his on-screen journey. Sources close to the project hint at a June 2024 release, coinciding with the Bakri Eid weekend.

In February, sources suggest, Kartik will dive headfirst into the realm of horror-comedy with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,’ helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is poised to traverse various locations, from Mumbai’s bustling streets to the historic havelis of Kolkata.

Transitioning seamlessly from chills to romance, the source adds that Kartik is set to entertain audiences with ‘Aashiqui 3’, directed by Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar’s production banner. The film promises to tug at heartstrings, with production likely commencing in July.

Rounding off his dynamic year is a collaboration with the supremely talented Karan Johar, and director Sandeep Modi. Set against the poignant backdrop of the Indian Army, this action-packed drama marks Kartik’s maiden venture with Karan, further underscoring his versatility as an actor. “It’s again a character-driven film with action, drama, and thrill. The makers are targeting to take the film on floors by September end/Early October,” the source concludes.

As whispers of other potential projects echo through B-town, including a sequel to ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and a period musical, Kartik’s 2024 calendar is undoubtedly brimming with promise, setting the stage for yet another remarkable chapter in his illustrious career.