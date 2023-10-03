Movies | Releases

Kriti Sanon's Long-Awaited Dream Of Doing Action Films Comes True With "GANAPATH : A Hero Is Born

Kriti Sanon's long-cherished dream of starring in action films is set to become a reality with 'Ganapath'. A resurfaced video from five years ago reveals her burning desire to explore the thrilling world of action cinema, aligning perfectly with her upcoming film.

Author: IWMBuzz
03 Oct,2023 16:17:09
Kriti Sanon’s long-cherished dream of starring in action films is set to become a reality with ‘Ganapath’. A resurfaced video from five years ago reveals her burning desire to explore the thrilling world of action cinema, aligning perfectly with her upcoming film. In the rediscovered clip, Kriti Sanon candidly expresses her aspiration to take on challenging roles in action-packed movies, sharing her fascination for adrenaline-pumping sequences and her determination to push her physical capabilities on screen. Fans and industry professionals have been thrilled to discover this hidden facet of the versatile actress.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Vikas Bahl, ‘Ganapath’ promises an electrifying blend of high-octane action and a gripping narrative. Kriti’s unwavering commitment to mastering action sequences has garnered admiration and support from fans worldwide. ‘Ganapath’ is poised to revolutionize Bollywood’s action genre, with Kriti Sanon leading the way. Her journey from a heartfelt desire for action films to her dedicated preparation for ‘Ganapath’ showcases her determination to push creative boundaries. Audiences eagerly await her action-packed debut, confident that Kriti will shine brightly in this exciting new role.

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born’ in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

