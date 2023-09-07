Magical moment on screen as SRK - DP treat their fans yet again with their on screen charisma in Jawan!

The most anticipated film of the year, Jawan, starring SRK has released today and the audiences have already begun experiencing the event that it is.

And the most exciting part of the film is the reuniting of SRK and Deepika on the big screen, even if it is only Deepika’s extended cameo. It just makes the film bigger.

This duo does not just have a 100% track record together right from the beginning but they also create magic on the screen together. They light up the screen and each time they are together on screen, you cannot take your eyes off them.

They are to modern cinema what SRK- Kajol were to the audiences in the 90s.

Starting with their debut collaboration in “Om Shanti Om,” Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone delivered remarkable performances in roles that etched a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of the audience. This extraordinary film introduced a beloved new duo to fans: Deepika and SRK.

From iconic films like “Om Shanti Om” to “Chennai Express,” “Pathaan,” and now “Jawan,” these two actors have gracefully entertained the audiences with their work. This is undoubtedly one of the most delightful treats that SRK and Deepika Padukone’s fans could ever hoped for—a bonus indeed!