Mannara Chopra Channelizes Her Inner ‘Geet’ (From Jab We Met) Fans Are Quick to Draw Comparisons & Shower Love!

Mannara Chopra, known for her impeccable style and vibrant presence, recently made waves in the city with her chic Indo-western ensemble, reminiscent of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character, Geet, from the beloved film “Jab We Met.” Following her captivating journey on Bigg Boss 17, Mannara has continued to captivate fans with her sartorial choices, and her recent casual spotting was another such example.

Decked in a white chikankari kurta paired with denim jeans and brown cowboy boots, Mannara recently exuded effortless charm, accentuated by jhumkas and a vibrant red scarf. However, it was her denim jacket layered over the kurta that truly caught the eye, echoing the iconic style of Geet.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, Mannara was seen exuding confidence as she gracefully interacted with paparazzi while grabbing coffee and leaving in her car. Fans were quick to draw parallels between Mannara’s attire and Kareena Kapoor’s character, Geet’s memorable fashion moments.

Embracing the love and admiration from her fans, Mannara expressed gratitude on her social media platforms, acknowledging the overwhelming flood of messages and comparisons. She is known to showcase her own flair for fashion, solidifying her status as a trendsetter in the industry. Mannara was the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 17 and the last female contestant to leave the house. She is definitely the most credible and loved to have ever come out of the Bigg Boss house and is immensely enjoying the love that is pouring in!