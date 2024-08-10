Mark Your Calendars: The ‘Kanguva’ Trailer Is Set for August 12!

“Kanguva,” produced by Studio Green and starring Suriya, is one of this year’s most anticipated films. After capturing the audience’s attention with captivating posters and the electrifying ‘Fire Song,’ fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the ‘Kanguva’ trailer, set to be unveiled on August 12. Directed by Siva, the trailer is expected to generate significant buzz as it builds anticipation for the film’s highly awaited release.

The makers of Kanguva took to their social media and shared a really captivating poster while announcing the trailer release date. They jotted down the caption –

“The anticipation ends now! The time for glory is arriving ✨

Get ready for a celebration like no other ❤️‍🔥

The grand #KanguvaTrailer is all set to be yours from 12th August

#KanguvaFromOct10 🦅 #Kanguva”

‘Kanguva’ is the most significant and costliest film of the year. With an estimated budget of over 350 crores, it surpasses big-budget films like “Pushpa” and “Singham.” The film was shot in seven different countries across India, with a specific focus on depicting the prehistoric period. To ensure high-quality execution, the makers brought in experts from Hollywood for technical aspects such as action and cinematography. Notably, the film features one of the largest war sequences, involving over 10,000 individuals.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale across the globe on October 10, 2024.