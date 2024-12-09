Pushpa Impossible Upcoming Twist: Pushpa faces opposition on keeping the boys; voting to decide

Pushpa Impossible the Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions has seen engaging drama with Pushpa (Karuna Pandey) being worried about the fights that have been happening between Dilip and Bapodra. The election fever has surely hit the place and both Dilip and Bapodra are playing their game and doing their bit to pull the other down. Amidst this, we at IWMBuzz.com reported about the entry of three young actors Hitul Pujara, Amit Kailas and Nayan Bhatnagar into the show. They have been roped in to play young convicts who will be on the verge of being sent to the juvenile home. Pushpa will be asked whether she can keep them with her and nurture them to become better individuals.

The upcoming episode will see Pushpa being asked to decide whether she will keep the boys with her in 24 24-hour timeframe. Pushpa will be made to meet the boys to facilitate her decision. While Pushpa will be ready to take the task of keeping the boys with her and reforming them, she will find strong opposition coming from Bapodra. Seeing Bapodra going against Pushpa’s decision, Dilip will favour Pushpa’s decision. Finally, it will be decided that they will vote for the cause and see who will win it.

Will Pushpa win the voting so that she can nurture the kids?

Pushpa Impossible is a Sony SAB television show produced by Hats Off Productions. The show casts Karun Pandey Vaidya in the lead alongside Jayesh Barbhaya, Tulika Patel, Jagat Rawat, Ketki Dave, Jayesh More, Bhakti Rathod, and many others.