Naam Shabana to Khel Khel Mein, Taapsee Pannu’s career’s best performances Ranked

Taapsee Pannu is an actress with a very dynamic filmography. With her versatile performances, she has made a distinct mark in the mainstream cinema. While she has delivered some truly amazing films in her career, she is currently enjoying an interesting run with back-to-back releases in August, her birthday month. Along with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, the actress also starred in Khel Khel Mein, showcasing her versatility by playing different characters. Notably, she has taken on roles from various genres—comedy, thriller, action, romance—and excelled in all of them. As Khel Khel Mein is in theaters, let’s take a look at some of our favorite performances by Taapsee Pannu that prove she is the queen of alternate cinema.

Pink

Taapsee brought attention to a strong social issue in Pink, where she portrayed a woman fighting against molestation. In this legal drama, she delivered a powerful performance, leaving everyone impressed. She stood strong alongside the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Naam Shabana

In Naam Shabana, Taapsee played a spy, adding yet another interesting character to her filmography. The actress portrayed the role to perfection, earning praise as the best choice for the character.

Badla

In Badla, Taapsee played a businesswoman and delivered a strong performance opposite Amitabh Bachchan. She perfectly embodied her character and stood out with her flawless acting, which was one of the film’s major highlights.

Thappad

In Thappad, Taapsee is a housewife, chooses to stand up for herself against domestic violence and social injustice. Her performance was absolutely stunning and left a significant impact with her powerful portrayal.

Haseen Dillruba

Haseen Dillruba is one of the films where Taapsee won the hearts of the audience. As Rani, she played a gorgeous housewife obsessed with crime thriller novels and accused of her husband’s murder. She perfectly blended mystery and romance in the film.

Dunki

Once again delivering a power-packed performance, Taapsee played Manu, the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Despite sharing the screen with such a big superstar, Taapsee stole the show with her brilliant acting. She was also praised for her chemistry with SRK.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Returning as Rani, Taapsee brought the much-awaited sequel Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba and once again ruled hearts with her brilliant acting. The actress proved that she owns the franchise, and there is no replacement for her.

Khel Khel Mein

Once again proving her strong presence among a long slate of actors, Taapsee truly nailed her comic character in Khel Khel Mein. As ‘Happy’, she is adorable and captivating in the film.