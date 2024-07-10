Netizens Hail Junaid Khan’s Debut Performance in *Maharaj, Call it ‘Brilliant’ and ‘Fabulous’

Junaid Khan has caused quite a stir with his debut in Maharaj. His distinctive and captivating portrayal has won over countless hearts, earning him widespread acclaim for his exceptional performance in the film.

Viewers have praised Junaid Khan for his effortless depiction of a journalist and the authenticity with which he brought Karsandas Mulji to life in his first ever film. Each moment he appears on screen, he conveys emotions with remarkable skill and originality, and fans are particularly impressed by his ability to master such an unusual role!

Khan’s impressive transformation, having shed 26 kg over two years, underscores his dedication to his craft and his commitment to success. Here are some reactions from netizens celebrating Junaid Khan’s outstanding performance in Maharaj:

One fan commented, “AWESOME movie. Loved it to the hilt. Hope more such movies are made. Junaid was genius.”

Another admirer wrote, “People need to talk more about Junaid. He is brilliant as a debut, wow.”

A fan expressed that Khan’s debut is unparalleled, saying, “This is the best debut Netflix film I’ve ever seen.. I can’t believe Junaid Khan finally showed his talent to the world. I’m your big fan now sir !!! 👏👏👏🤩🤩”

Another viewer noted, “Why isn’t anyone talking about Junaid Khan? He was fabulous in his character. ❤️”

Fans are also enchanted by Junaid Khan’s expressive eyes, as one shared, “The innocence Junaid Khan’s eyes hold ❤️ seems like it is his first movie, he acted so well. doesn’t.”

Currently, Junaid Khan is enjoying the success of his debut film, Maharaj. But he has three films that he has wrapped, and we can’t wait to see him ignite screens on fire here on!