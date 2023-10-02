Movies | Releases

NEW ACHIEVEMENT UNLOCKED! Shah Rukh Khan innaugrates the 600 cr Club! Becomes the only actor to achieve the feat with Jawan in JUST 25 days! Making it the only hindi film ever to do so.

This is also the HIGHEST 4th weekend ever for a hindi film!

02 Oct,2023
Jawan is not only SRK’s second film to become the top grosser, but it also the first hindi film to breach the 600cr mark and that too in just 25 days, and with the fourth week going on, the film is still rock steady!

Jawan raked in 547.79 crores in Hindi and a grand total of 607.21 crores net at the Indian box office, while at the global box office, the film has broken all records by garnering 1000 crores and stands tall at a monstrous 1043.21 crore worldwide! All of these massive numbers and records were broken in just 25 days!

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan went on to become the highest grossing Hindi film ever in the history of Indian cinema, and he makes history yet again by breaking records and setting new benchmarks for the industry.

Red Chilies Entertainment’s Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is synonymous with the word history. Since its release on September 7, 2023, the film has been rewriting history at the box office, writing new records, and attaining massive numbers at the box office.

Jawan’s performance is unaffected by the new releases, and it is a clear sign that fans are adoring the film and lavishing praise on it even in its fourth week.

