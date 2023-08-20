ADVERTISEMENT
“No One Except Sunny Could Do This,”…. Hema Malini Watches Gadar, Her Exclusive Reactions

On Saturday evening Hema Malini watched Gadar 2: The Katha Continues at a special screening.

Author: Subhash K Jha
“The invitation went from us, and Hemaji was gracious enough to accept the invitation readily. She needed a few days to work the invitation into her busy schedule. She finally agreed to see Gadar 2 on Saturday at 6.30 pm,” a source close to Gadar 2 informed.

After the screening this writer spoke to Hema who seemed to like the film immensely. “I liked Gadar. 1970s and 80s ke filmon jaisa laga. That’s why people love this film. It gives them a strong feeling of nostalgia. It take us back to the era of larger-than-life heroes like Dharamji and Sunny.”

What did Hema think of Sunny Deol’s performance? “Let me say this very clearly: no one except Sunny could do this film. He was toooo good.”

Hema also had words of praise for Utkarsh Sharma. “He played Sunny’s role very effectively. I had a really good time watching a film after a long time in a movie theatre. Gadar 2 doesn’t let you take your eyes off the screen for three years.”

Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

