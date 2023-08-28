Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya - song out tomorrow!

Shah Rukh Khan pleasantly surprised his fans during the recent #AskSRK session by sharing a teaser of the upcoming song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from his highly anticipated movie JAWAN. Now, the makers are teasing the audience with additional glimpses of the third song from the film without any further delay.

The makers are all set to release the song tomorrow!

The audience was treated to two amazing performances – a high-energy celebration song called ‘Zinda Banda’ and a heartfelt romantic melody titled ‘Chaleya’. Now it’s time to get the party started with a new dance hit called ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from the movie Jawan.

The teaser for ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ featuring SRK has created a buzz due to his lively and captivating performance, raising audience expectations. The makers have released an extended video of the track, showcasing various elements to cater to all viewers. Excitement levels are high among fans and audiences with the release of new content and posters. The song is set to release tomorrow.

This is ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya….‘ want to thank @VMVMVMVMVM for bearing with my two left feet. And of course the talented @anirudhofficial . #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya Full song out tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/lS8pdc9deX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 28, 2023

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.