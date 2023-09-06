Movies | Releases

Now enjoy all the melodies of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan! Audio Jukebox is live now!

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan has been making waves right from the day of its announcement while the trailer just pushed it up to the next level. As the action entertainer is nearing its release date, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to elevate it to the next level and now, to treat the audience with the super hit songs altogether by releasing the Jukebox.

Be it Zinda Banda, Chalega, Or Not Ramaiaya Vastavaiya, all the songs from the album Jawan have received a phenomenal response from the audience. Elevating the ever-rising craze, the makers have now released the Juke Box where the audience will able to enjoy the entire album from the film.

Finally, after a long wait, the film that has left the nation absolutely berserk has arrived on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has made its smashing entry in the cinema halls turning the theaters into stadiums. The excitement for Jawan among the audience has always been at its peak and the way audiences throng the theaters on the first day says it all that new records are all set to be created.

The release of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is nothing less than a grand celebration for the audience. A massive crowd of fans witnessed in the theaters and excitement to watch the film was witnessed. The film has won the hearts of the audience for almost all things. The film came along with a lot of entertainment in every other frame. But, this is just the beginning and it would be interesting to see how Jawan wins the records on its name in its journey of creating examples of its success.

Zinda Banda is Composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The Couplet in the song is given by Wasim Barelvi while the Lyrics are given by Irshad Kamil. The vocals of the song are given by Anirudh Ravichander.

Chaleya song from Jawan has been Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the lyrics are given by Kumaar. The romantic melody is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh & Shilpa Rao.

The electrifying party number Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya has been Composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the lyrics are given by Kumaar. The energetic voice in the song is given by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani & Shilpa Rao.

