OMG! MunnaBhaiya and Harshad Mehta in a Sareee? Read to know more!

Ever since Excel Entertainment dropped the first look posters of the much awaited comedy entertainer ‘Madgaon Express’ the excitement among the audiences is huge! The film stars the dynamic trio of Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary in what promises to be their most entertaining avatars. The first look posters have already stirred anticipation, guaranteeing a mad ride in cinemas on March 22nd, 2024.

Adding a unique touch to the film, director Kunal Kemmu has taken the comedy genre to new heights by incorporating a hilarious twist. In a bold move, he made lead actors Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma don sarees for certain scenes in ‘Madgaon Express.’

As per the source, “The makers and Kunal Kemmu are sparing no effort to ensure ‘Madgaon Express’ is a riot of fun and entertainment. The film is set to deliver levels of craziness beyond imagination. Embracing the comedy genre, Kunal decided to double the madness by having Pratik Gandhi and Divyendu Sharma sport sarees in the film!

The source adds, “The scenes featuring these two talented actors in sarees are sure to take the audience on a laughter-filled ride, with whistles being the soundtrack!

This unexpected twist has fueled anticipation for ‘Madgaon Express,’ positioning it as another exhilarating and entertaining venture from Excel Entertainment.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, and skillfully directed and written by Kunal Kemmu, ‘Madgaon Express’ is scheduled to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.