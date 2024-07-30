Post Kalki 2898 AD success, Prabhas has an amazing lineup! Deets Inside!

Prabhas is widely regarded as the biggest pan-India star due to his consistent delivery of massive blockbusters that have redefined cinema. His latest release, “Kalki 2898 AD,” made a significant impact nationwide, setting new benchmarks and immersing fans in an unprecedented world. The film has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and the 6th highest-grossing Indian film of all time, breaking several records for a Telugu and Indian film.

This is not the end for Prabhas, as the pan-India star is eyeing an even bigger lineup with massive films such as “The Raja Saab,” “Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam,” and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Spirit.”

The new teaser poster for Prabhas’s upcoming film “The Raja Saab” has been released, generating excitement among his fans. The first glimpse has definitely heightened anticipation, as the actor will be showcasing a different look. The film is scheduled to be released in April 2025. In addition, Prabhas is also set to feature in “Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam,” which is one of the most highly anticipated films. Following that, he will star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Spirit.”

With such enormous and grand films lined up, Prabhas is sure to bring a storm at the box office. His fans, who have always showered immense love on him, are sure to be treated to these massive blockbusters.