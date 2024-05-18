Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) continues to dominate the charts as the most-anticipated Hindi film

The hugely awaited biggie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna and directed by Sukumar continues to remain the audience’s first wish among all the films releasing this year. While the first installment ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created havoc upon its release, and the mass entertainer has captured the ire of the audiences, the sequel ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to go all guns blazing at the ticket window. Ever since the announcement, the audiences have been eager to see the film, and the teaser, posters, and the globally celebrated song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ serve as ‘Cherry On the Top’ on its ever-rising buzz.

The rising madness for the film is evident in the fact that it continues to top the rankings and has been on Ormax’s ‘The Most Awaited Films of 2024’ list in Hindi. The film once again tops the chart in Hindi, outpacing other forthcoming films in 2024, indicating that it will cause havoc at the box office.

https://x.com/ormaxmedia/status/1791748106188697740?s=48&t=QFPSBF-Cz4kU40iRCr49bQ

The sequel ‘Pushpa 2 – The Rule’ is gearing up for a global release on August 15th, 2024. Directed by the master craftsman Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.