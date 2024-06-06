Ravi Dubey Emphasizes the Power of Believing in Your Dreams, Cites Shah Rukh Khan as Inspiration

Renowned Indian actor and producer Ravi Dubey, known for his exceptional performances in “Matsya Kaand” and “Farradday,” recently shared an inspiring message about the significance of believing in one’s dreams, despite what others may think.

Dubey shared the reference the journey of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a prime example of unwavering belief in one’s aspirations. He recounted a well-known anecdote about Khan’s early days in Mumbai. “When Shah Rukh Khan looked at Mumbai city from the bandstand and said, ‘One day I am going to own this city,’ it was delusional. I’m sure there was someone next to him who turned around and said, ‘Pagal Ho Gaya Hai Tu, Dimag Kharab Hogaya Hai Tera, Kaise Baatien Kar Raha Hai.'”

Dubey elaborated on the universal nature of such experiences, emphasizing that everyone, at some point in their lives, faces skepticism and doubt from others when they express their ambitious dreams. “At some point in our lives, we all say something that sounds delusional enough for someone to turn around and tell us, ‘Tera Dimag Kharab Ho Gaya Hai, Tere Bas Ka Nahi.’ Am I right? With our limited exposure to life, we’ve all had moments where our vision was exclusively our own.”

Link:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4ad568SScd/?igsh=MW5hanl5MTNkMWticg==

He underscored that this pattern is common not just among ordinary individuals but also among great personalities throughout history. “All great people in the world had a vision that was uniquely theirs. They faced skepticism, yet their belief in their dreams remained unshaken.”

Dubey’s message serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of self-belief and perseverance. Drawing parallels between his own journey and that of iconic figures like Shah Rukh Khan, he encourages everyone to hold on to their dreams, regardless of how unattainable they may seem to others. Currently, Ravi Dubey, along with his wife, who is the co-owner of their production house Dreamyata, is experiencing great success with “Ve Haaniyaan” and their latest film “TACIIT,” both of which are gaining international acclaim.