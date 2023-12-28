Sara Ali Khan’s December delight: A look at her box office bonanza over the years!

December is often celebrated as the month of festivities and joy, and it holds a special place in the cinematic journey of Sara Ali Khan. This month has remarkably turned into a golden period for the actress, witnessing the release of some of her most successful films. Let’s take a look at the movies that made December shine even brighter for Sara Ali Khan at the box office.

1. Kedarnath – 7th December 2018

In December 2018, Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the movie ‘Kedarnath’, and since then she has been on a roll. The film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor and was a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods. It not only showcased Sara’s impressive acting skills but also became a commercial success. Her entry into the cinematic world was promising and was noticed by all.

2. Simmba – 28th December, 2018

Sara ended the year 2018 on a high note with the movie ‘Simmba’. The movie was directed by Rohit Shetty and had Ranveer Singh in the lead role. It was an action-packed entertainer that showcased Sara in a refreshing avatar, impressing both audiences and critics. ‘Simmba’ was released in December and emerged as a blockbuster, becoming the third big hit of the year, following ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Sanju’. The movie further established Sara’s supremacy at the box office and her ability to consistently deliver compelling performances.

3. Atrangi Re – 24th December, 2021

Sara’s impressive performance in December continued with her appearance in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’, adding another achievement to her already impressive career. In this romantic drama, Sara shared the screen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, creating an intriguing trio. The film was released in December and was a box office success, solidifying Sara’s position in the industry and demonstrating her ability to select impactful roles.