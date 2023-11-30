Scoop: Karan Johar Taking His Kill To Jeddah’s Red Sea Film Festival

Has Karan Johar produced a film with longer legs than Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat? This gory bloodfest has taken the international arena by storm. After being feted ferociously at the Toronto International Film Festival and other global events, Kill now goes to the prestigious Red Sea Film Festival this week.

And so does Karan Johar. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director leaves for Jeddah Tonight where Kill will be screened at the posh Red Sea International Film Festival. Inaugurated in 2019, this Festival focuses mainly on new talent. Kill director Nikhil Bhat and leading man Laksh will be attending along with Karan.

Kill will release in India in February 2024.