Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan rewriting history with advance booking of opening day

The action-packed movie “Jawan,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, will be released on September 7th, 2023, promising to be a thrilling entertainment experience. The film’s trailer and songs have generated a lot of buzz and received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. The movie has created a frenzy across the nation, with a huge demand for advanced bookings. The numbers indicate that the film is set to break records and is expected to surpass the previous big releases of the year by a significant margin. In addition to its Hindi release, “Jawan” will also be available in Tamil and Telugu languages and has been receiving a stupendous response in the southern states. This makes it the first movie to have a true blue Pan-India release.

Regarding the advance booking, the movie is set to break records as the highest opening film in all languages with a massive number of tickets sold. As of now, the action-packed film has sold approximately 11 Lakhs advanced tickets for the first day in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It has already surpassed the advance booking of Pathaan and Adipurush, which had sold 1081091 (10.81 Lakhs) and 1074247 (10.74 Lakhs) tickets, respectively. Currently, the advance booking is moving at a rapid pace, and the first-day numbers are expected to astonish everyone.

With the 11 lakh tickets sold for the opening day in all the languages without block seats, the advance booking of Jawan has crossed the figure of 30 Cr. Gross for day 1.

Jawan’ is a movie produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It is set to release in theaters worldwide on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.