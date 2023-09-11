Movies | Releases

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Sets the Bar High with Record-Breaking 520.79 Cr. Highest Weekend Collection Worldwide Ever!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan sets new record with highest weekend collection ever! The movie’s total collection reaches a staggering 520.79 Cr. gross worldwide!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is leaving no stone unturned to set a new benchmark with its constantly rising box office numbers. Having arrived as an absolute festival, the film is creating examples of success. While the film has been constantly collecting huge numbers, it has crossed the mark of 500 Cr. on its first weekend itself. To date, the film has collected 520.79 Cr. gross at the worldwide box office.

Jawan sees a humongous day at the box office on day 4. with the collection of 71.63 Cr. Nett in Hindi and 8.47 Cr. in other languages, The action entertainer clocks a massive 80.10 Cr. India nett. With this, Jawan is now breaking its own day records and booked the highest weekend collection ever. The film is on a path to create new benchmarks for the film industry.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.