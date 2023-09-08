Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan raked in the highest global number by collecting 129.6 Cr. gross on the first day!

Movies | Releases

Author: IWMBuzz
08 Sep,2023 18:15:08
Shah Rukh Khan‘s highly anticipated action entertainer Jawan has indeed arrived as a festival. From celebrating the release outside the theaters to turning theaters into stadiums with loud cheering and dancing, the kind of madness witnessed for this action entertainer is something that has never been seen for any film so far. While the magic of King Khan, SRK has started to show its effect on the hearts of the audience, he has again set his feet at the global box office with Jawan racking in 129.6 Cr. gross worldwide.

SRK is the ultimate king of hearts and the box office as well. While Jawan has already registered its name in the collection record books with its tremendous advance bookings, it was well predicted that the film would beat everyone with its first-day collection figures. As expected, Jawan did something that is way beyond anyone’s dream. The SRK starrer has booked its magnificent triumph at the global box office by collecting a whooping amount of 129.6 Cr. gross., the biggest opening for any Indian film so far. With this, Jawan has booked the biggest opening day in the history of Hindi cinema.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

