Shah Rukh Khan's JAWAN to screen at the world's largest IMAX screen at Stuttgart, Germany

Check out JAWAN, a film starring Shah Rukh Khan, will be shown on the world's biggest IMAX screen in Stuttgart, Germany.

25 Aug,2023 17:10:13
Jawan, the latest film from Shah Rukh Khan, is a highly anticipated entertainment event in Indian cinema. Its trailers, songs, and posters have kept audiences on the edge of their seats. The film is set to have a worldwide release on a large scale, and it’s clear that no expense has been spared. In fact, it will even be screened on the world’s largest IMAX screen in Stuttgart, Germany.

Jawan has made a major achievement on the global stage, as the film is scheduled to be shown on the world’s largest IMAX screen, which is currently located in Leonberg near Stuttgart, Germany. This screen measures 38 by 22 meters (125 by 72 feet). Additionally, Jawan is the first Indian film to be released on such a grand scale, which guarantees that the audience will be able to experience the excitement and adventure of this action-packed film in a more impressive and enjoyable way.

The movie ‘Jawan’ is a production of Red Chillies Entertainment, directed by Atlee, and produced by Gauri Khan. Additionally, it has been co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, and will be available worldwide in theatres.

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

