Teacher’s Day 2023: Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for directors

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, Sara Ali Khan expresses gratitude for her directors; Read on!

Author: IWMBuzz
05 Sep,2023 19:19:26
Since she broke on to the film scene five years ago with an impressive debut, Sara Ali Khan has worked with directors like Abhishek Kapoor (Kedarnath, 2018), Rohit Shetty (Simmba: 2018), Imtiaz Ali (Love Aaj Kal:2020) and Aanand L Rai (Atrangi Re; 2021). Riding high on her latest, Laxman Utekar’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (ZHZB), the actress has been riding the high horse. On the occasion of Teachers’ Day today, Sara expresses gratitude for her directors for teaching and training her as an actor.

She says, “I feel that as an actor it’s most important to always be a student- and to keep learning and unlearning on every set. From Rohit Sirs masala commercial cinema, to the sensitivity of Aanand Rai and the mass appeal of Laxman Sir to the quirky and unique story telling of Homi sir.”

She further adds, “I’m very privileged and thoroughly grateful to have had such versatile experiences. I hope I can continue leaning and growing and entertaining my audiences under the guidance of my directors.”

Known to be a director’s actor, Khan has and wants to explore the experience of working with varied directors. The directors have also praised the actor at various occasions. Recently, her debut film director, Abhishek Kapoor revealed how her dedication at work and how the wide eyed debutant was eager to learn on her debut film’s set.

On the professional front, Sara will be next seen as a freedom fighter from the 1940s in Kanna Iyer’s ‘Aye Watan Mere Watan’. She also has Anurag Basu’s ‘Metro…Inn Dino’, and Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.

