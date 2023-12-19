Team Fighter Introduces #ThankYouFighter: A Heartfelt Tribute to India’s Air Warriors!

On the 19th of December 2023, Team Fighter launched a new initiative called #ThankYouFighter. This campaign aims to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of our nation – the Indian Air Warriors – and express love and appreciation towards the brave souls serving in the Indian Air Force (IAF). It is a pioneering and heartfelt move to honor the service and sacrifice of these heroes.

Team Fighter has launched a dedicated platform, www.thankyoufighter.com, to facilitate their initiative. The platform invites individuals to share their heartfelt messages in the form of virtual paper planes, a simple yet powerful act to honor the spirit and valor of the Indian Air Force. Each person who shares their message on the website will receive a personalized badge. This is a unique way to say #ThankYouFighter to those who protect the skies of our country.

Team Fighter has collaborated with PVR Inox to place drop boxes in 10 cities across 30 locations. These drop boxes will allow people to drop in their handwritten and warm messages for the Indian Air Force. In addition, Team Fighter has partnered with 300 DAV Schools, located across 23 states, in an effort to engage young minds. Viacom18 Studios has sent eco-friendly seed-based papers to these schools, inviting children to write heartfelt messages of appreciation for the Real Fighters of the Indian Air Force, while forging a connection between the younger generation, nature, and their appreciation for the Indian Air Force.

#ThankYouFighter is an initiative aimed at bringing together people from all over India, regardless of their age, to express their gratitude towards our Air Warriors. The initiative encourages individuals to share heartfelt messages, demonstrating their admiration and support for the dedication and sacrifices made by the IAF personnel.

Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios, and Producer of ‘Fighter’ shared, “With #ThankYouFighter, we aspire to convey our appreciation and respect for our Air Warriors. This initiative is not just about our film, but about honoring those who safeguard our skies and our nation.”

This initiative encourages participation from all, inviting individuals to visit www.thankyoufighter.com and contribute their messages, symbolizing their heartfelt tribute to the brave guardians of our nation.