Thangalaan Actor Daniel Caltagirone: “Ranjith wanted me to be the co-star to Vikram.”

British actor Daniel Caltagirone, known for his roles in films like The Pianist (2000) and Tomb Raider (2018), plays the antagonist in Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan.

In a recent interview, British actor Daniel Caltagirone shared insights into his experience working on the much-anticipated Tamil film ‘Thangalaan’. Caltagirone, who plays the role of Lord Clement, revealed his initial expectations and the profound impact Ranjith’s direction had on him.

“I thought it would be singing and dancing. I couldn’t wait. Ranjith is an incredible social commentator. I liked his style of filmmaking, how he utilised the camera and pushed his actors,” said the actor about his thoughts when he was first informed by his agent about the opportunity to work with an Indian director. Drawing parallels between Ranjith and other celebrated Hollywood directors, Caltagirone further added, “His style reminded me of Spike Lee, there is a tiny element of [Quentin] Tarantino as well.”

When asked about the expectations Caltagirone had for Lord Clement’s character going into the film, he said, “I thought I’d be portrayed as the cliché English character who plays an out-and-out bad guy and then disappears. But Ranjith wanted me to be the co-star to Vikram. I didn’t know who Vikram was at that point, but I assumed he was a big Indian star. Ranjith said, ‘I don’t want to go black-and-white with you. This will be a fleshed out character’.”

Daniel Caltagirone noted their discussions on social issues and Ranjith’s commitment to addressing them through his films, which in turn helped him understand the Indian caste system better. “Ranjith would talk to me about breaking the final chains of the caste system. We spoke about how it’s subtle in the West and that’s why we have no right to say that the West is ahead of others. It’d be easier for Ranjith to become this wealthy filmmaker, who does glossy films, but he has always made films about people who lead difficult lives,” he concluded.

“Thangalaan” is set to be another cinematic spectacle from the South. It is based on the real story of the Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) during the time when it was discovered by the British, who exploited and looted it for their own gain. The film is set to continue the trend in the South film industry of introducing unique concepts to the audience. It is yet another film from the South with an unusual concept.

Directed by Pa. Ranjith, “Thangalaan” stars Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in prominent roles. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music for the film is composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.